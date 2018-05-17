Woman loses both legs after being hit by a train, police say

Police in Aberdeen say a woman lost both her legs after she was hit by a train early Thursday.
The crash happened near West State Street in downtown Aberdeen shortly after midnight. Police said the woman suffered a double amputation of her legs.
Officers who arrived on scene first applied tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding. She was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital and later flown to Harborview Medical Center.
Police said the woman is in her 40s and her last known address was in Hoquiam. More information on her condition was not immediately available.
Police said the train was eastbound and continued to Elma, its operator apparently unaware of any incident.
Police called the area where the crash happened a “high trespass area.”
