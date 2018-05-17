Bail set at $500,000 for Yelm man accused of attempted second-degree murder

Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Yelm man accused of attempted second-degree murder.
The man, 18-year-old Jayden Dalton Aflleje, made his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday. His arraignment is set for May 29, court records show.
Charging documents give the following account:
About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yelm police were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Thurston Court Northwest. Once there, the reporting officer found Jayden's grandmother outside the house and surrounded by neighbors. The woman was bleeding from her hands and neck area, the officer wrote.
The grandson, Jayden, was detained without incident, then the grandmother explained that an argument between the two had finally boiled over.
"Mrs. Aflleje stated that Jayden's attitude/mood had changed over the past year and she thought that he might be showing signs of schizophrenia, but was never diagnosed, and that he was taking no responsibility for his actions and that everything was her fault," the officer wrote.
Jayden later grabbed his grandmother, then looked at a knife on a kitchen counter, which the grandmother pushed into the sink to keep out of his hands.
"He was very angry and she saw a look in his eyes that appeared he was going to snap," the officer wrote.
Jayden later retrieved that knife, knocked his grandmother to the ground and tried to stab her in the stomach and neck. The grandmother finally got a hold of the knife, but saw Jayden run off to look for other knives. That's when she fled the house.
Her husband, confined to a wheelchair, tried to help, but fell out of his chair and onto the floor.
