What’s Happening for May 19

Saturday
Mount St. Helens: This May is the 38th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. The day will be marked Saturday at Johnston Ridge Observatory with activities on volcanoes and geology, and local animal identification. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: 360-449-7800. .
‘Waves of Perfection’ fundraiser for tribal museum: The Squaxin Island Tribe — owner-operators of Little Creek Casino Resort — invites guests to attend its “Waves of Perfection” fundraiser starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Skookum Creek Event Center, 91 W. State Route 108, Shelton. Chefs have paired desserts, fresh seafood, handmade cheeses and other dishes with dozens of wines. Seminars from a master sommelier and more tastings will be offered, including samplings of champagne, sparkling wine, Italian wine, French wine and riesling. Proceeds will support programming at the Squaxin Island Museum, Library and Research Center. Tickets for the event start at $65. A resort package that includes overnight accommodations and two event tickets is available for $225. 800-667-7711.
‘Great Plants at Great Prices’ sale: The Master Gardener Foundation of Thurston County is having its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Drive Southwest on Olympia’s west side. In addition to plants, the sale has plant supports/stakes, compost sifters, cedar planters and decorative yard art. Proceeds support Thurston County WSU Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter community outreach projects. Information: 360-867-2163 or bit.ly/2IcFsmS.
Armed Forces Day celebration: Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open its gates for the base’s annual celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage Park on JBLM-McChord Field. The event includes a volksmarch (starts at 9 a.m.), sports events, carnival rides, military history, vehicle displays, entertainment, a climbing wall, and food and vendors. Guests without an installation access pass should enter JBLM-McChord Field through the North gate at the intersection of South Tacoma Way and 112th Street. Drivers must present a valid license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Passengers ages 16 and older must present a government-issued photo ID. Information: jblmmwr.com or jblmmwr.com/armedforcesday.
Downtown Olympia Scavenger Hunt: The Olympia Heritage Commission is hosting a geocaching-style scavenger hunt (“OlyCache”). Participants will explore places that tell the story of Olympia’s transportation history. Bring your smartphone. This event involves some brisk walking on city sidewalks. The hunt can be completed individually but is more fun in teams. The event begins at 2 p.m. in Room 100 of The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW. Information: bit.ly/2LeC6xp.
Thurston County Through the Decades: Enjoy exhibits and learn about the history of Thurston County from 1950-1975. You can have your picture taken with Elvis, be a flower child and try your hand at matching events with the years they happened. Several history-oriented groups will be present, and the grange and Washington Farm Bureau have activities for children. Pulled pork sandwiches available for lunch. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road, Lacey. Admission is free. Information: 360-791-6086.
South Sound Green Tour: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents can go on a free self-guided tour that offers views of the best examples of sustainable green living in South Sound. Green homes, buildings and businesses will be on display and staffed with experts. The tour includes sustainable remodels, retrofits, new buildings, landscapes and community gathering places. Go to bit.ly/2rTPFu8 to map out the nine Olympia area locations; go to bit.ly/2KCm2V8 to get your ticket. A $10 donation is suggested for those who can afford it.
Taylor Wetland Stewardship event: Help remove invasive plants to restore Taylor Wetland and improve wildlife habitat at one of Olympia’s largest urban wetlands. Snacks, tools and gloves are provided. No experience necessary. The work will be done between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; the work group will meet in the northeast corner of the Olympia Home Depot parking lot and travel together by foot to the site, so please arrive on time. Register at streamteam.info.
Saturday & Sunday
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: This annual free family festival is at Saint Martin’s University Campus, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Attractions include two stages of entertainment, arts & crafts, food and commercial vendors, pony rides, circus train, inflatables, a Ferris wheel, rock wall, car show, lip sync battle (2 p.m. Sunday). Information: laceyspringfunfair.com, 360-481-4393 or info@laceyspringfunfair.com. Don’t want to deal with parking? Hop on a free shuttle at South Sound Center near Sears.
Sunday
Relay For Life Fundraiser: Glass Fusing fundraiser runs from 4-6 p.m. $35 per person includes snacks and drinks. Create a sun catcher, coaster or several pieces of jewelry. Money raised supports Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. To reserve a spot, email lesliegoldstein@comcast.net. Location provided upon reservation.
RADCO ‘On Behalf of Mothers’ performance: The Random Acts of Dance Collective presents a special concert from 5-6 p.m. at the Motion In Balance Studio, 219 Legion Way SW, Suite 203-A, Olympia. In an informal setting, eight RADCO choreographers present new works of dance, spoken word and improvisation exploring the many facets of motherhood including Mother Earth and the mothering of children, of self and of creativity. $10 suggested donation.
Monday
South Sound Swing Orchestra: The South Sound Swing Orchestra brings the ballroom to Rhythm &Rye, breathing life into arrangements by Neal Hefti, authentic transcriptions of Basie and Ellington classics, and re-imagined jazz standards. Soloists include Danielle Westbrook, Don Gardner and Daven Tillinghast all supported by the South Sound Swing Orchestra under Brad Schrandt’s direction. Rhythm & Rye is at 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Suggested donation of $5-$20. Information: southsoundswing.org.
Tuesday
Community talk on substance abuse and addiction: Are you struggling with substance abuse? Are you concerned about a friend or loved one? Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center will host a free event from 5-7 p.m. at the center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey. Topics will be substance abuse and the brain, why people become addicted, which drugs are commonly abused, treatment and recovery, and addictions to tobacco and gambling. Light refreshments will be served. Formal presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Registration is requested but not required at provregister.org or by calling 360-827-8656. For more information, call 360-493-5084.
Wednesday
Life, the Universe, etc. — an evening with authors Nicola Griffith and Kelley Eskridge: England-born author Nicola Griffith will read from her new novel “So Lucky,” then author Kelley Eskridge, Griffith’s wife, will interview Griffith. The event runs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free; for adults and teens. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Soup, Soap & Salvation Luncheon: Find out what the Salvation Army does in Thurston County by having lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1505 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Tickets are $25 in advance at bit.ly/2Gy3jYr and $35 at the door.
Thursday
Kiwanis Day of Champions: The North Thurston Kiwanis is hosting the 13th annual event at South Sound Stadium, 4201 Sixth Ave. NE, Lacey. This is a modified, noncompetitive track and field event for 760 K-12 students with disabilities from 10 South Sound school districts in Thurston and Mason counties. The Parade of Champions kicks off at 10 a.m. and events run to 1 p.m. Parking and shuttle bus service is available from Capital Christian Center and Tractor Supply Company parking lots on Martin Way. The North Thurston High School Booster Club will sell food and beverages in the concession stand. Information: Karen Schoessel at karenschoessel@comcast.net.
Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument Open House: The monument will have a public open house from 4-7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Toutle Lake School to provide an update on what’s new at Mount St. Helens, and gather ideas from participants to help plan for the monument’s future. The U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Mount St. Helens Institute, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will provide information about monument improvements, wildlife monitoring, cave management, education and research. The school is at 5050 Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Information: 360-449-7800.
