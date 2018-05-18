Toxic algae warning lifted at Summit Lake

Thurston County public health officials on Thursday lifted the toxic algae warning for Summit Lake after samples taken in the past two weeks showed Anatoxin-a concentrations below the level for a public health concern.
Summit Lake had been under a toxic algae alert since late April. Officials recommended not drinking or using the lake water for about 400 homes that surround the lake.
Residents should flush their water systems any time an algae alert is lifted prior to drinking from their taps. Instructions on how to do this are posted at https://bit.ly/2ohXydE.
County staff will monitor the lake for toxin producing algae blooms only when residents report a new algae bloom. Residents can sign up for email updates and advisories for Summit Lake by calling Thurston County Public Health at 360-867-2626.
