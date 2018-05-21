Wild horse race is being added to this year’s Southwest Washington Fair

A wild horse race is being added to this summer’s Southwest Washington Fair in Chehalis.
Visitors also can look forward to a rodeo at 6 p.m. Aug. 18.
The rodeo will feature bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, barrel racing for ladies, and mutton busting for kids.
But the highlight will be the new wild horse racing event. Three-person teams will have to control and saddle wild horses, then ride them to the finish line.
“It’s really a big, wild event all by itself,” stock provider Pat McLaughlin said in a news release. “The wild horse race will be worth the price of admission all by itself.”
This year’s fair runs Aug. 14-19 at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Admission is $7 in advance for adults, $10 at the gate. Carnival wristbands are available for purchase now at southwestwashingtonfair.org.
Comments