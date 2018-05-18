New owners closing Montesano’s historic Bee Hive restaurant for remodel

The iconic Bee Hive Restaurant in Montesano, which has been on the market for about a year, is now officially in the hands of new owners Rose and Craig Gallington, who say they plan to focus on top-notch customer service after the restaurant reopens in June.
That’s right, if you need a Bee Hive fix before then, better get in before 8 p.m. Sunday; that’s when a couple of weeks’ worth of interior renovations will be made and the new owners will be hiring staff and working on a menu that will include some classics and some new items.
The Bee Hive began in a tent at the current location at the corner of Main Street and Pioneer Avenue in 1934, where Mom and Pop Gunn served coffee and burgers. Hugh Gibb purchased the business and built the current building in 1940, renaming it the Bee Hive.
Ralph Miller bought the business after Gibb’s death and ran it until Jack Mempa bought it in 1966. He added the popular Honeycomb Room bar in 1971 and operated the Bee Hive until 1997, when Ralph and Paul Larson took over. The Larsons, who also operate Duffy’s Restaurant in Aberdeen, another iconic Grays Harbor site, sold it to the Gallingtons.
The Gallingtons are best known for their current venture, Wynooche Valley Meats, just a short walk from the Bee Hive. Rose said the two ventures will work hand in hand, with the Painted Hills beef from the town of Fossil, Oregon that lines the shelves of their meat shop being incorporated into the Bee Hive menu.
“The big focus is on refurbishing, cleaning, giving it a face-lift on the inside,” Rose said. Craig said that will include new floors.
The couple plan to continue offering a full-service bar, in addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
“The key is focused on being a family diner where a guy can bring his wife and three or four kids and be able to eat there more than once a month,” Craig said.
“We want it to be known as a family-friendly restaurant that is affordable,” Rose said. “I get told daily that families can’t afford to take the family out to eat more than once a month.”
But the Gallingtons say affordability doesn’t mean things like the menu, quality of food and customer service have to suffer. The couple plans to “streamline” the menu, keeping the most popular items and adding some of their own dishes.
Rose said customer service is important to her, and the couple are advertising now for additional staff. All will have a chance to remain on board.
“Employees will all have the opportunity to apply for a job and we'll see where they fit,” Craig said. In the end, the staff will be larger than the one currently at the Bee Hive, he said.
Craig said the goal is to reopen the restaurant June 1, but it’s never a certainty how long a project like interior improvements will take. Rose recalls even when their meat shop opened, they were removing walls and rearranging the interior for some time to get the shop to its current form.
