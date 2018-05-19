Here is everyone who filed to run for office in Thurston County

Candidate filing week ended Friday, launching the campaigns for candidates seeking office in November. On the ballot this year are races for county commissioner, prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, auditor and assessor, as well as the Legislature, state-level courts and Congress.
Here are the candidates who filed to run, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office.
Thurston County
▪ Assessor: Incumbent Steven J. Drew, a Democrat, will face Tim Oliver, an independent.
▪ Auditor: Incumbent Mary Hall, a Democrat, will face Stuart Holmes, an independent.
▪ Clerk: Incumbent Linda Enlow, a Democrat, is running unopposed.
▪ Commissioner, District No. 3: Incumbent Bud Blake, an independent, will face Democrats Melissa Denton and Tye Menser and Jed Haney, an independent.
▪ Coroner: Incumbent Gary Warnock, a Democrat, is running unopposed.
▪ Prosecuting attorney: Incumbent Jon Tunheim, a Democrat, will face Victor M. Minjares, also a Democrat.
▪ Sheriff: Incumbent John Snaza, an independent, is running unopposed.
▪ Treasurer: Incumbent Jeff Gadman, a Democrat, is running unopposed.
▪ District Court, Position 1: Incumbent Judge Kalo Wilcox is running unopposed for the nonpartisan seat.
▪ District Court, Position 2: Incumbent Judge Sam Meyer is running unopposed for the nonpartisan seat.
▪ District Court, Position 3: Incumbent Judge Brett Buckley is running unopposed for the nonpartisan seat.
▪ Public Utility District, District No. 1: Incumbent Linda Oosterman will face Andrew Saturn for the nonpartisan seat.
State Legislature
▪ District No. 2: The incumbents are Reps. Andrew Barkis and J.T. Wilcox, both Republicans. Barkis will face Anneliese Field, a Democrat, for the Position 1 seat.
▪ District No. 20: The incumbents are Reps. Richard DeBolt and Ed Orcutt, both Republicans. Orcutt will face Brennan Bailey, a Democrat, and Mark Smith, an independent, for the Position 2 seat. DeBolt will face John Thompson, a Democrat, for the Position 1 seat.
▪ District No. 22: The incumbents are Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio, both Democrats. Dolan will face C. Davis, an independent, for the Position 1 seat, while Doglio will face Allen Acosta, a Libertarian, for the Position 2 seat.
▪ District No. 35: The incumbents are Sen. Tim Sheldon, a Democrat, and Reps. Dan Griffey and Drew MacEwen, both Republicans. Sheldon will face Democrat Irene Bowling and Republicans Marco Brown, John Martin and George Sevier. Griffey will face James Thomas and Nik Grobins, both Democrats, for the Position 1 seat. MacEwen will face Democrat David Daggett for the Position 2 seat.
Court of Appeals
▪ Division 2, District 2: Rebecca Glasgow is running unopposed for the nonpartisan seat.
Supreme Court
▪ Position 2: Incumbent Susan Owens will face (Zamboni) John Scannell for the nonpartisan seat.
▪ Position 8: Incumbent Steve Gonzalez will face Nathan Choi for the nonpartisan seat.
▪ Position 9: Incumbent Sheryl G. McCloud will face Stanley I. Lippmann for the nonpartisan seat.
Congress
▪ 3rd District: The incumbent is U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican. She will face Democrats Martin Hash, David McDevitt, Carolyn Long and Dorothy Gasque and Republicans Michael Cortney and Earl Bowerman.
▪ 10th District: The incumbent is U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, a Democrat. He will face Republican Joseph Brumbles, Nancy Dailey Slotnick of the Independent Centrist Party and Tamborine Borrelli of the Independent Progressive Party.
▪ U.S. Senator: Incumbent Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, has 29 challengers: Republicans Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, Keith Swank, Dave Bryant, Ron Higgins, RC Smith, GoodSpaceGuy, Matthew D. Heines, Joey Gibson, Glen R. Stockwell, Art Coday, Matt Hawkins, Tim Owen, John Orlinski and Susan Hutchison; Democrats Clint R. Tannehill, Mohammad Said, Don L. Rivers and George H. Kalberer; independents Charlie R Jackson, Jon Butler, Dave Strider, Jennifer Gigi Ferguson and Thor Amundson; and Steve Hoffman of the FreedomSocialist Party, Sam Wright of The Human Rights Party, Alex Tsimerman of the StandupAmerica Party, James Robert "Jimmie" Deal of the Green Party, Brad Chase of the FDFR Party and Mike Luke, a Libertarian.
