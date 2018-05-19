Water main break in Olympia leads to crash on I-5

A water main break Friday night caused water to flow onto Interstate 5 and led to a three-vehicle crash, according to officials in Olympia.
The break happened at about 9:30 p.m. along Boulevard Road north of I-5. Water flowed down an embankment onto I-5, causing the three-vehicle crash. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
At least two lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked until the water stopped and had time to drain from the roadway.
At the break, Olympia public works crews turned off the water and closed Boulevard Road. Residents from one house were evacuated but later allowed to return home.
Temporary repairs were made to the water main. Officials said there are no concerns regarding drinking water quality.
Boulevard Road was closed but expected to reopened Saturday morning.
Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Transportation, Olympia Fire Department, Olympia Police Department and Olympia Public Works Department all responded to the incident.
Concerns about damage caused by the water main break should be referred to the city’s claims manager at 360-753-8451 beginning Monday morning.
Comments