Boy seriously injured after he's hit by pickup in Lacey

A boy, who was thought to be 10 years old, was seriously injured by a pickup just before noon Saturday, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
The boy was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, then was flown to a second hospital, Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said.
That second destination was not immediately known.
About 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the boy, who had spent the night at a friend's house in the area of Ruddell Road Southeast and Texas Avenue Southeast, was going to another friend's house, Hulse said, when he walked out into the street and was hit by a full-size pickup.
Lacey police are investigating the incident, he said.
