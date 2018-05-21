A Centralia man lost his load on I-5 and it blocked two lanes of traffic

A Centralia man lost the load he was hauling on Interstate 5 and blocked two lanes of traffic Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 32-year-old man was injured in the crash, but he refused medical aid, according to the state patrol.
About 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the man was northbound in his SUV on I-5 in Clark County when the flatbed trailer he was hauling began to weave from side to side.
What was he hauling on the flatbed trailer? An SUV.
Soon, the trailer began to "whip and oscillate," according to the state patrol, and the SUV in tow came off the trailer and rolled on to its side in traffic.
The state patrol said the man was driving too fast.
