Rollover crash in Lacey sends 1 to the hospital

By Rolf Boone

May 21, 2018 12:27 PM

A woman thought to be in her 60s was taken to an area hospital after her SUV rolled over in Lacey about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Lacey police.

The woman's SUV was eastbound in the roundabout at Lacey Boulevard and Golf Club Road when it clipped a second SUV that had stopped for a pedestrian, Lacey police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Monday.

That crash caused the woman's vehicle to roll onto its top. She was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, while a second person in the vehicle, thought to be her adult daughter, was not injured.

