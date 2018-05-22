Deaths for May 22

Boston, Robert Carl, 88, Lacey, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Bowcutt, Rosemary (Rosie) Ethel, 79, Shelton, died Monday, May 14, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Drewry, Harvey Marion, 93, Olympia, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Regency Olympia Manor. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lewis, Phyllis M., 73, Olympia, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
