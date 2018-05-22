19 people arrested in Capitol Rotunda Monday night

Nineteen people were arrested in the Capitol Rotunda Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The group entered the Legislative Building before it closed at 5:30 p.m., Sgt. James Prouty said Tuesday.
Troopers repeatedly asked the group to leave before finally making arrests about 7:45 p.m, he said.
All were arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing, cited and released, Prouty said.
Second-degree trespassing is a misdemeanor offense, he said.
He said the state patrol plans to forward charges to the Thurston County Prosecutor's Office.
The Washington Poor People's Campaign, which rallied on the Legislative Building steps last week, also had planned to gather in the same location at 2 p.m. Monday.
Prouty wasn't sure if those arrested Monday night were associated with that rally, he said.
