ATF, Thurston Sheriff's Office offer $6,000 reward for Kingdom Hall shooting in Yelm

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office are offering a reward in connection to the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall shooting in Yelm last week.
The combined amount of the reward is $6,000 — $5,000 from the ATF and $1,000 from the sheriff's office — for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
About 35 .223 rifle rounds were fired into the Kingdom Hall at 15012 Vail Road SE on the morning of May 16. The rifle rounds caused about $10,000 in damage to the structure, windows and doors.
The ATF also continues to investigate two arsons that burned Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater on March 19.
"Those investigations are still ongoing and there is no confirmation that the shooting is related to the fires," the ATF said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the ATF's toll-free hotline at 888-283-8477 or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
