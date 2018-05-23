Restaurant inspections for May 23

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Quality Food Centers #126
4775 Whitman Lane SE, Lacey
May 10: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer at 300 ppm quat. Pulled/shredded chicken combined with chicken quarters to cool in walk-in were compiled at about 3 inches food depth. Temperature was 53 to 60 degrees after two hours of cooling. Foods must be cooled at 2 inch food depth. Corrected: Rearranged.
Island Market
3403 Steamboat Island Road NW
May 4: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer greater than 200 ppm. Multiple bagged, ready-to-eat lettuce and spinach mixes above 41 degrees in produce island display case. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Spinach, romaine, salad mix, tofu, string cheese and protein packs moved to dairy walk-in to chill. Sanitizer bucket chlorine greater than 200 ppm. Test strips must be used to verify sanitizer concentrations. Corrected: Sanitizer diluted and will begin using strips.
No violations found
▪ Aztec Lanes, 2825 Martin Way E., Olympia
Comments