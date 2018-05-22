After two men put gas in their car and bought Gatorade at a Grand Mound AM/PM convenience store Tuesday morning, they returned 20 minutes later and robbed the place, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
First they paid for their gas and Gatorade, then they robbed the place

By Rolf Boone

May 22, 2018 11:27 AM

One of the men pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Carla Carter thinks the two paid for the gas and Gatorade as way to check out the store before robbing it, she said.

The two suspects are described as African-American men. The man with the gun was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a Nike symbol on it and blue jeans. The second man was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The vehicle they were driving was thought to be a Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thurston County Sheriff's Office Detective George Oplinger at 360-786-5746 or Thurston County dispatch after hours at 360-704-2740.

