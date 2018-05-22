First they paid for their gas and Gatorade, then they robbed the place

After two men put gas in their car and bought Gatorade at a Grand Mound AM/PM convenience store Tuesday morning, they returned 20 minutes later and robbed the place, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
One of the men pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Sgt. Carla Carter thinks the two paid for the gas and Gatorade as way to check out the store before robbing it, she said.
The two suspects are described as African-American men. The man with the gun was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a Nike symbol on it and blue jeans. The second man was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
The vehicle they were driving was thought to be a Mercedes-Benz.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thurston County Sheriff's Office Detective George Oplinger at 360-786-5746 or Thurston County dispatch after hours at 360-704-2740.
