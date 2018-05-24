What’s Happening for May 24

Thursday
Kiwanis Day of Champions: The North Thurston Kiwanis is hosting the 13th annual event at South Sound Stadium, 4201 Sixth Ave. NE, Lacey. This is a modified, non-competitive track and field event for 760 K-12 students with disabilities from 10 local school districts in Thurston and Mason counties. The Parade of Champions kicks off at 10 a.m. and events run through 1 p.m. Parking and shuttle bus service is available from Capital Christian Center and Tractor Supply Company parking lots on Martin Way. The North Thurston High School Booster Club will sell food and beverages in the concession stand. Information: Karen Schoessel at karenschoessel@comcast.net
Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument Open House: The monument will hold a public open house from 4-7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Toutle Lake School to provide an update on what’s new at Mount St. Helens, and gather ideas from participants to help plan for the monument’s future. The U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Mount St. Helens Institute, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will provide information about monument improvements, wildlife monitoring, cave management, education and research. The school is at 5050 Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Information: 360-449-7800.
Native Plant Salvage Foundation Plant Walk: Gather at McLane Creek Nature Trails for a walk where you’ll learn native plants and enjoy a beautiful afternoon outdoors. The walk begins at 6 p.m. sharp, so be sure to arrive a few minutes early. The McLane Creek Nature Trails is off 5044 Delphi Road SW, west of Olympia.
Saturday
Plant sale fundraiser: Get some spring plants and support Spay Neuter All Pets of Thurston County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Animal Services, 3120 Martin Way E., Olympia. Proceeds will be used to help local residents spay or neuter their cats and dogs. Information: www.spayneuterallpets.org
Priest Point Park volunteer work party: Join the Stewardship team from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as it continues to remove destructive English ivy in this city park. Meet near the Mission Creek Estuary Trail, just south of the playground. The park is at 2600 East Bay Drive NE.
Sunday
Thurston County Veterans Council & VERG Memorial Service: The annual waterside memorial service starts at 1 p.m. at Percival Landing in Olympia and honors the men and women lost at sea during combat or in times of peace.
Monday
Thurston County Veterans Coalition Memorial Day Ceremony: The annual ceremony begins with music at 10:30 a.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda in Olympia. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Information: www.dva.wa.gov
Tuesday
Yard and food waste composting workshop: WSU Master Recycler Composter volunteer program of Thurston County is offering this free workshop at 10 a.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden at Yauger Park in west Olympia in celebration of “National Learn About Composting” Day. The workshop will show participants how to turn yard waste and food scraps into a rich soil amendment for the garden. No pre-registration is necessary. Information: http://thurston.wsu.edu; 360-867-2163.
Free tobacco cessation class: The Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey, will launch a free six-week course meeting from 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. A certified tobacco treatment specialist will provide support and education for those who are considering quitting tobacco and nicotine. The course will cover the nicotine dependence cycle, medications, making a plan to quit, and how to identify and deal with withdrawal symptoms. Register at 360-493-5722.
Wednesday
Olympia Symphony Day at La Gitana: Pizzeria La Gitana Of Olympia will donate 20 percent of its proceeds from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. to the Olympia Symphony. Just tell your server you are supporting the Olympia Symphony. The pizzeria is at 518 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Information and reservations: 360-753-2929.
