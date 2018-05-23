South Sound Bank set to merge with Timberland Bank

South Sound Bank of Olympia and Timberland Bank of Hoquiam are set to merge, the companies announced Wednesday.
The merger is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of the year.
Under the terms of the merger, South Sound Bank shareholders will receive about 904,000 shares of Timberland common stock and $6.9 million in cash.
Timberland Bank is the subsidiary of Timberland Bancorp, a publicly traded bank-holding company. It has $1 billion in assets and $880 million in deposits, plus 22 bank branches throughout the region.
South Sound Bank is a fraction of that size with $186 million in assets and two branches, one in Olympia and one in Lacey.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
