Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Princess Zoee Marie Andromeda-Love, formerly known as Hobbie W. Bingham
Age: 35.
Description: White, 5-foot-8, 135 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: In 2003, Andromeda-Love pleaded guilty in Louisiana to carnal knowledge of a juvenile after he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl when he was 19.
Comments