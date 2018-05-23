Princess Zoee Marie Andromeda-Love
Local

Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

May 23, 2018 11:47 AM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Princess Zoee Marie Andromeda-Love, formerly known as Hobbie W. Bingham

Age: 35.

Description: White, 5-foot-8, 135 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Status: Level 1 sex offender.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal history: In 2003, Andromeda-Love pleaded guilty in Louisiana to carnal knowledge of a juvenile after he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl when he was 19.

