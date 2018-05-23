Local

Crews to repair Boulevard Road water main following weekend break

By Abby Spegman

May 23, 2018 01:09 PM

A city contractor on Thursday will repair the water main on Boulevard Road that broke last weekend.

The break happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday north of the Interstate 5 bridge. Water flowed down an embankment and onto I-5, causing a three-vehicle crash and forcing the closure of two southbound lanes.

Temporary repairs were made to the water main that night.

Starting at 7:30 a.m Thursday, crews will repair the water main and sidewalk and replace a fire hydrant in the area. Flaggers will be on hand to direct traffic and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday.

