Deaths for May 24

Bankers, Melodie H., 75, Olympia, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Ford, James Ramond, 64, Elma, died Monday, May 21, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gibson, Juanita Hanson, 89, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hawkes, Steven Carlton, 65, Shelton, died Monday, May 21, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Holden, Marilea Ann, 70, Shelton, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Jorgenson, Granville H., 82, Shelton, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McAferty, O’Ann, 86, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Robinson, Rhonda Jean, 53, Lacey, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
