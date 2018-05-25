What’s Happening for May 25

Saturday
Plant sale fundraiser: Get some spring plants and support Spay Neuter All Pets of Thurston County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Animal Services, 3120 Martin Way E., Olympia. Proceeds will be used to help local residents spay or neuter their cats and dogs. Information: www.spayneuterallpets.org
Priest Point Park volunteer work party: Join the Stewardship team from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as it continues to remove destructive English ivy in this city park. Meet near the Mission Creek Estuary Trail, just south of the playground. The park is at 2600 East Bay Drive NE.
Sunday
Thurston County Veterans Council & VERG Memorial Service: The annual waterside memorial service starts at 1 p.m. at Percival Landing in Olympia and honors the men and women lost at sea during combat or in times of peace.
Monday
Thurston County Veterans Coalition Memorial Day Ceremony: The annual ceremony begins with music at 10:30 a.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda in Olympia. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Information: www.dva.wa.gov
Tuesday
Yard and food waste composting workshop: WSU Master Recycler Composter volunteer program of Thurston County is offering this free workshop at 10 a.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden at Yauger Park in west Olympia in celebration of “National Learn About Composting” Day. The workshop will show participants how to turn yard waste and food scraps into a rich soil amendment for the garden. No pre-registration is necessary. Information: http://thurston.wsu.edu; 360-867-2163.
Free tobacco cessation class: The Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey, will launch a free six-week course meeting from 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. A certified tobacco treatment specialist will provide support and education for those who are considering quitting tobacco and nicotine. The course will cover the nicotine dependence cycle, medications, making a plan to quit, and how to identify and deal with withdrawal symptoms. Register at 360-493-5722.
Wednesday
Olympia Symphony Day at La Gitana: Pizzeria La Gitana Of Olympia will donate 20 percent of its proceeds from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. to the Olympia Symphony. Just tell your server you are supporting the Olympia Symphony. The pizzeria is at 518 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Information and reservations: 360-753-2929.
Thursday
History Talk Series with Dorothy Wilhelm: Wilhelm, who writes a humor column for The Olympian, and Olympia Tumwater Foundation’s Public History Manager Don Trosper will interview each other about history legends and recount entertaining stories during the noontime talk at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations are welcome to support the Olympia Tumwater Foundation. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or contact Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117
Thursday through Sunday
Mason County Forest Festival: “Fun in the Forest" is this year’s theme for the four-day festival in Shelton. The festival includes a carnival at 2505 Olympic Highway N., Shelton; a pancake breakfast Saturday morning; a family and pet parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and a grand parade at 11 a.m, both on Railroad Avenue; the Western Professional Qualifier Logging Show on Saturday afternoon at Loop Field, 1020 W. Franklin St.; and a Saturday evening fireworks show. Information: forestfestivalmasoncounty@gmail.com, masoncountyforestfestival.org
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments