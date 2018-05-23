A 62-year-old Shelton woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault after she allegedly hit her neighbor with a hammer, according to Shelton police.
Shelton woman, 62, hit neighbor with hammer, police say

By Rolf Boone

May 23, 2018 04:53 PM

A 62-year-old Shelton woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault after she allegedly hit her neighbor with a hammer, according to Shelton police.

The woman was booked into the Mason County Jail.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Shelton police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North 12th Street. Once there, they found a woman who had been hit in the neck with a hammer.

The victim was treated by medics at the scene and later taken to Mason General Hospital, according to police.

