NFL's Goodell: If a player doesn't stand during the anthem on the field, he'll be fined
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
California Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez adjourned a floor session in the memory of Army Green Beret Captain Joseph Schultz who was killed over the Memorial Day weekend May 29, 2011, while on duty in the Wardak Province of Afghanistan.
Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.
A driver said he fell asleep at the wheel of his semi, hit a guard rail and rolled over on northbound I-5 near Federal Way early Wednesday, blocking lanes and dumping chicken feathers across the roadway.
A hazardous materials team was called to the Pierce County Jail Tuesday morning to inspect a suspicious white powder found in the mail by a county employee. One floor of the administrative office has been evacuated.
Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
The New York Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a suspect slaps glasses off a 94-year-old man in Queens. The suspect is then seen stomping on the glasses as he makes his getaway.
Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.