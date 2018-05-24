NFL's Goodell: If a player doesn't stand during the anthem on the field, he'll be fined

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Associated Press via NFL
The history behind Memorial Day

Military News

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

Dog attacks Utah police officers

National

Dispatchers in Utah received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers with the St. George Police Department arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

News

Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.