Deaths for May 25

Brown, Gilbert L., 67, Lacey, died Friday, May 18, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hrisko-Leblanc, Erika Irene, 78, Shelton, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lynch, Thomas Joseph, III, 77, Allyn, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Haven In Allyn assisted living. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mallott, Maxine Esther, 89, Olympia, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Trinity Adult Care Home, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Miklethun, Rick Jennings, 62, Shelton, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
