He crashed his car, became trapped, then fled on foot

A Thurston County man, who crashed his car on Wednesday and became trapped inside, faces multiple charges after he allegedly fled the scene on foot.
According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office:
About 6 a.m. Wednesday, the man crashed his car in the 9100 block of Spurgeon Creek Road Southeast. Other motorists stopped to check on the man because he was trapped in his vehicle. But once he was freed, he ran.
Deputies later found the man in the back yard of a residence on 93rd Trail Southeast. They say he refused to listen to verbal commands and resisted arrest. He also appeared impaired, so the man's blood was drawn after a search warrant was granted. He suffered only minor injuries from the crash.
The man was later booked on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
