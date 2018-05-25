What’s Happening for May 27

Sunday
Thurston County Veterans Council & VERG Memorial Service: The annual waterside memorial service starts at 1 p.m. at Percival Landing in Olympia and honors the men and women lost at sea during combat or in times of peace.
Monday
Thurston County Veterans Coalition Memorial Day Ceremony: The annual ceremony begins with music at 10:30 a.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda in Olympia. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Information: www.dva.wa.gov
Tuesday
Yard and food waste composting workshop: WSU Master Recycler Composter volunteer program of Thurston County is offering this free workshop at 10 a.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden at Yauger Park in west Olympia in celebration of “National Learn About Composting” Day. The workshop will show participants how to turn yard waste and food scraps into a rich soil amendment for the garden. No pre-registration is necessary. Information: http://thurston.wsu.edu; 360-867-2163.
Free tobacco cessation class: The Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey, will launch a free six-week course meeting from 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. A certified tobacco treatment specialist will provide support and education for those who are considering quitting tobacco and nicotine. The course will cover the nicotine dependence cycle, medications, making a plan to quit, and how to identify and deal with withdrawal symptoms. Register at 360-493-5722.
Wednesday
Olympia Symphony Day at La Gitana: Pizzeria La Gitana Of Olympia will donate 20 percent of its proceeds from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. to the Olympia Symphony. Just tell your server you are supporting the Olympia Symphony. The pizzeria is at 518 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Information and reservations: 360-753-2929.
Thursday
History Talk Series with Dorothy Wilhelm: Wilhelm, who writes a humor column for The Olympian, and Olympia Tumwater Foundation’s Public History Manager Don Trosper will interview each other about history legends and recount entertaining stories during the noontime talk at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations are welcome to support the Olympia Tumwater Foundation. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or contact Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117
Thursday through Sunday
Mason County Forest Festival: “Fun in the Forest" is this year’s theme for the four-day festival in Shelton. The festival includes a carnival at 2505 Olympic Highway N., Shelton; a pancake breakfast Saturday morning; a family and pet parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and a grand parade at 11 a.m, both on Railroad Avenue; the Western Professional Qualifier Logging Show on Saturday afternoon at Loop Field, 1020 W. Franklin St.; and a Saturday evening fireworks show. Information: forestfestivalmasoncounty@gmail.com, masoncountyforestfestival.org
Friday
Harlequin Productions Eclectica: This annual fundraiser will be 6-9 p.m. at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Guests will start with a catered dinner from Pellegrino’s Italian Kitchen and enjoy a no-host bar. The evening includes Harlequin’s famous wine toss game, a live auction, and previews of Harlequin’s 2019 lineup of seven shows. Tickets are $25 per person and free for subscribers, and can be purchased by calling 360-786-0151, or online at harlequinproductions.org.
Plum Street YMCA ribbon cutting ceremony: The South Sound YMCA will mark the opening of its new facility at 505 Plum St. SE with a ceremony at 9 a.m. After that, the Plum Street Y will open for the first day of business allowing members to work out with new equipment. Tours will be given all day long. Information: http://www.southsoundymca.org/ or facebook.com/plumymca
Saturday
Reading by author Bruce Holbert: Washington State Book Award Winner and Northwest author Bruce Holbert will present his third novel, “Whiskey,” at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Following the reading will be a Q&A, as well as a book signing. Free. Information: https://www.orcabooks.com/
National Trails Day celebration honoring former Sen. Karen Fraser: The cities of Lacey and Olympia invite the community to the National Trails Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor Sen. Karen Fraser and enhance the Karen Fraser Woodland Trail. The event takes place at the bicycle roundabout on the trail near 3811 Pacific Ave. (where the Woodland Trail meets the Chehalis Western Trail). The celebration begins with a dedication ceremony and a work party will follow. Tools, gloves, and light refreshments will be provided. All ages are welcome, but youth under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult. You can pre-register by calling the city of Olympia at 360-753-8380. Information: 360-753-8365 or 360-491-0857.
Fourth Annual Canoe Families Celebration: The Fourth Annual Canoe Families Celebration will run from noon to 4 p.m. at at the boat launch area on Deep Lake at Millersylvania State Park, 12245 Tilley Road South, Olympia. The event celebrates the members of and volunteers associated with the Chehalis, Nisqually, Puyallup and Skokomish River Road canoe families. The celebration will feature free canoe rides along with native singers, drummers and storytellers. Artists from the tribes will demonstrate traditional weaving, cedar work and woodcarving. There will also be children’s activities. A salmon and fry bread lunch will be available for $10. Free hot dogs and s’mores will be offered. The Discover Pass is not required to attend the event because Saturday is a State Parks free day. Information: parks.state.wa.us/folkarts
Lacey Rotary Duck Dash: This year’s fundraiser runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tumwater Falls Park on C Street Southwest in Tumwater. The Rotary will dump 12,000 rubber ducks into the Deschutes River at 4 p.m. Free attendance, but it’s $5 per duck to enter the race. All proceeds support Rotary community service projects. Information: laceyrotary.org
18th annual Olympia Comics Festival: This festival is celebrates the art and creativity of comics and graphic novels. Free. The festival will include a cartoonists expo running 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, accompanied by panels and various entertainments. It will conclude with a signing and sketching event featuring Shannon Wheeler and Farel Dalrymple at local comics shop Danger Room Comics, 201 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia. Information: contact Frank Hussey at 360-705-3050 or OlympiaComicsFestival@gmail.com.
St. John’s Episcopal Church June Jumble: The church at 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia, is putting on its annual June Jumble rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature all kinds of vintage items such as jewelry, toys and games, tools and gardening supplies, small housewares, and books, but no electronics, larger appliances or furniture. Everything except the books and jewelry is offered in return for a donation of the buyers choice.
Plum Street YMCA Community Celebration: The South Sound YMCA invite the public to celebrate its new YMCA at 505 Plum St. SE, Olympia. Bring the entire family for a fun filled day including food, music, class demos, kid-friendly activities, raffles, tours, and more. Information: http://www.southsoundymca.org/ or facebook.com/plumymca
Smile Source free dental treatments: Local Smile Source dentists are offering free services in honor of Dental Day. Services include extractions, fillings and emergency treatment (limited to one tooth) and will be provided at Russell and Bode Family Dentistry, 2006 Caton Way SW, Olympia. Patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis — no appointments will be made. Each location will see the first 125 patients or go until 4 p.m. Additional patients will be seen if time permits. Information: www.smilesource.com or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/smilesourcelp.
Lake Quinault Craft Fair & Bake Sale: The nonprofit Lake Quinault Community Circle will host its annual Spring Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Amanda Park, along U.S. Route 101 in Grays Harbor County. Artists and craftsmen from around the Olympic Peninsula will display a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, woodwork, arts, photography, gifts and crafts reflective of the Pacific Northwest. Fresh herbs, produce, honey and home-made baked goods will also be for sale. Information: 360-593-9064 or alicar2000@yahoo.com
