Aberdeen OKs ordinance to make sitting or lying down on downtown sidewalk illegal

Sitting or lying down on the sidewalk in Aberdeen’s downtown business area is now illegal from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., after the city council approved a new ordinance intended to discourage homeless people from congregating on the sidewalks.
The Wednesday vote was 8-4. The council also approved an ordinance that restricts panhandling, with just one vote against and one abstention.
Police officers can now issue a civil infraction to anyone who is sitting or lying down in the city’s business improvement district bordered by East First Street, F Street, State Street, and K Street, and extending a couple blocks farther west on Wishkah Street.
Violators would be given a civil infraction that carries up to a $50 fine, or community service time if they can’t afford it.
The ordinance to significantly restrict panhandling throughout the city makes solicitation and coercive solicitation illegal at night, and at places such as ATMs, pay phones, gas pumps, bus stops, while exiting a vehicle, and while entering or exiting a building.
Those who violate the solicitation ordinance would receive a misdemeanor and be fined up to $1,000. If the panhandling is considered “coercive solicitation,” it could carry a fine of up to $5,000.
Residents who attended the meeting were split on the sidewalk issue. Some argued the rule is unconstitutional and will only make it harder for those living on the street to survive, while others said the ordinance would improve tourism prospects and be good for downtown businesses.
Emily Nillson opposes the ordinance, and believes it will distract police from focusing on more serious crimes and ongoing issues such as mental illness.
“Until we get a solution, arresting people for sleeping outside, criminalizing homelessness, ain’t nobody got time for that,” said Nillson. “We need our police to do their jobs, they’re good at what they do, and having them arrest people for sitting doesn’t work out for me.”
Council President Tawni Andrews created both ordinances. She said her hope is that residents will feel safer shopping downtown.
“I’m very passionate that we all have rights,” she said. “I have a right to go shopping. I have a right to be safe. I have a right to have my children be safe.”
Andrews said she is still working to create more policies relating to homelessness in the city.
“I’m not done, I’m going to make more people angry, because I have more plans and have done more research,” Andrews said.
There are some exceptions to the sidewalk ordinance. Someone who is experiencing a medical emergency, waiting for a bus, or uses a wheelchair as a result of a disability are exempt. Those participating in a parade, performance, rally or demonstration also are allowed to sit or lie down. The ordinance does not apply to those sitting on a public bench or chair.
