One in custody after fatal shooting in Winlock

A Winlock man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Randolph Thomas Graham, 58, of Winlock, was taken into custody Thursday morning.
The incident was first reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday night in the 400 block of Meier Road in Winlock. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report that a 44-year-old man was shot by his neighbor.
“The initial information provided to deputies via 911 was the victim had been playing basketball with his juvenile son when a neighbor pulled into a driveway, brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the victim,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was deceased when deputies arrived. His son reportedly ran to safety.
Deputies located Graham, identified as the suspect, at his home, but he reportedly refused to exit. Lewis County Regional SWAT responded and engaged in a several hours-long standoff and negotiations with Graham.
Officers were able to enter the home at arrest Graham at about 1 a.m. Thursday.
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name. An autopsy is scheduled. No further information has been released.
To report information on the incident, contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or dispatch at 360-740-1105.
Comments