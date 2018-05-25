Boistfort Valley residents urged to conserve water to avoid outage

Boistfort Valley Water is warning residents that it lacks the capacity to meet increased summer demand and it will take a cooperative conservation effort to avoid water outages.
“We’re absolutely concerned,” said Anthony James, a public information officer with the Washington state Department of Health. DOH has been working with Boistfort – a private corporation that provides water to Boistfort, Curtis, Adna and Claquato – for technical assistance and communications.
“Our message is that it’s going to be a group effort,” James said.
The water system has issued a mandatory Stage 3 conservation order, instructing users to avoid outdoor watering. It’s planning to hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. May 31 at Adna High School to further inform residents.
The issue stems from the loss of Boistfort Valley Water’s treatment plant in Adna. That plant draws water from the Chehalis River and typically comes online around this time of year to meet increased demand. In the summer, the Adna plant provides about 40 percent of the system’s water.
“The overwhelming majority of that increased summer demand comes from irrigation — lawns, gardens, people washing their cars,” James said.
In October, the Department of Health determined that the plant had reached the end of its useful life, citing outdated equipment. Boistfort Valley Water made a plan to replace it with a portable membrane plant, a system with a three- to five-year lifespan that would give the corporation time to find a longer-term solution.
The new plant was supposed to be phased in right around this time, James said, but the contractor is waiting on back-ordered parts. The project is now expected to be completed by mid-June. Until then, residents who use Boistfort water need to be careful, since the company’s Wildwood Treatment Plant cannot meet summer demand on its own.
“The risk in not (conserving) is completely running out of water,” James said.
And even before the system runs out of water, problems will emerge, he said. “If the pressure in the water pipes falls too low, we have to issue a boil-water advisory. Contaminants can be drawn into the water supply if the pressure’s too low.”
James said DOH has been working with the Adna and Boistfort school districts to make sure there’s water on hand for the students. The agency also is recommending that residents keep bottled water on hand in the event of an outage or boil-water advisory.
