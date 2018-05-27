Aberdeen City Council authorizes purchase of riverfront homeless camp land

The city of Aberdeen plans to purchase property along the Chehalis River where many homeless people live in tents, shacks, and vehicles.
At last week’s Aberdeen City Council meeting, the council approved a motion authorizing Mayor Erik Larson to negotiate the purchase of the land from Mike Lang.
The motion allows Larson to finalize a price for the property for no more than $295,000. Larson later told The Daily World that that maximum was the amount he settled on in recent discussions with Lang. According to the county assessor’s website, the property is valued at $609,840 for taxing purposes.
At the council meeting, the authorization was approved by a voice vote, but a few loudly voted “no.”
Larson said the city likely will finalize purchase in “the next few weeks.”
Lang purchased the eight acres of waterfront property 25 years ago for $350,000, according to a letter he wrote to the council in February. In the letter, Lang said he has been unable to sell the property and overwhelmed by managing it.
Sam Hutchinson, an Ocean Shores resident, had been acting as Lang’s power of attorney in recent months to attempt to evict people from the property. Hutchinson said told the council he felt the city “low-balled” Lang with its price.
In social media postings, some have speculated the city wanted to acquire the property to develop it for a park or some other purpose. Larson said he does not intend to develop it in that way, and that it’s a move to clear off the property without going through the legal abatement process.
“The goal was basically to limit liability to the city of Aberdeen due to the ongoing nature of the property,” he said. “There was a very high likelihood the city was going to have to take action against the property owner relating to abating the issues, not necessarily because he did anything wrong, but I truly don’t believe he has the resources necessary to manage the property as the owner.”
Larson said there isn’t a clear plan yet for managing the property, other than the broad goal of securing and cleaning it up. He said the city intends to work with local groups to find housing for the people living there, many who have been there for years.
“Our intentions at this point are to secure the property, begin the cleanup process, and work with local nonprofits and agencies that address homelessness with relocating the individuals on the property,” Larson said. “We do not have interest at this time to maintain any sort of homeless facility on the property.”
