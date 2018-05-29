Restaurant inspections for May 30

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Panera Bread
2525 Capital Mall Drive SW
May 24: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: Sani-buckets 300 ppm quat. Ware wash 50 ppm chlorine. Two food worker cards missing. All employees must obtain valid food worker cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain and email confirmation within two weeks. Several items in sandwich prep unit drawers above 41 degrees. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees and below. Corrected: Unit turned down/adjusted during inspection. Foods moved to walk-in. Area under salad and sandwich prep drawers observed with build-up and food debris. Non-food contact surfaces must be maintained and kept free of debris. Corrected: Areas cleaned and wiped down during inspection. Discussed wash, rinse and sanitize procedure for in-use blenders. Food contact surfaces must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Excellent hand-washing and glove use observed during inspection.
McDonald’s
2430 93rd Ave. SW
May 23: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 50 ppm chlorine. Dishwashing sanitizer at greater than 400 ppm quat. Must be 200 to 300 ppm. Have the dispenser unit serviced. Temporarily dilute with water and use test paper to maintain at proper concentration.
Panda Express #708
575 Trosper Road SW
May 22: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Ware wash sanitizer, 250 ppm quat. Hot hold/steamed rice, hot hold cabinet, 152 degrees. Sani-bucket 200 ppm quat. Two employees missing food worker cards. Employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain and email inspector when complete within two weeks. PHFs must be maintained at 41degrees or below. Correction and corrected: Unit turned down during inspection. Spoke with PIC (Joe) regarding catering events; at this time this location does not take or transport food to other locations. Large portions are made for the customer at time of order. If items have to be hot held until customer drives (usually only 10 to 15 minutes) it is held in the Winsten hot hold cabinet.
Jack in the Box #8471
110 Trosper Road SW
May 21: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: Quat sani-bucket 200 ppm. Three food worker cars missing or expired. Employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain and provide verification to inspector within two weeks (contact provided). Cheese slices and shredded lettuce in assembly station prep top at 44 degrees and 43 degrees. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees and below. Correction: Items moved to walk-in cooler. Adjust unit to maintain prep top temperatures. Water from condenser unit dripping down onto bottom floor and collecting in unit. May be indicator of poor function. Assembly one-door reach-in observed with food build-up on door gaskets, water pooling on bottom, fairly significant food debris build-up in very back of unit. Non-food contact surfaces must be kept free of food residue and other debris. Correction: Remove cold hold items and thoroughly clean unit.
Little Caesars
704 Trosper Road SW #122
May 21: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sani-bucket 300 ppm. No sanitizer buckets with cloths set up, food prep was occurring during time of inspection. Sanitizer buckets of adequate concentration must be available if food prep is occurring. Correction: Buckets set up and tested. Note: Back door must remain closed. Screen-in if AC/ventilation not sufficient.
Pizza Hut #028295
5765 Littlerock Road SW
May 21: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket quat 300 ppm. Chlorine ware wash 50 ppm. Sausage mix in walk-in at 49 degrees, rotini noodles at 45 degrees (may have been rinsed and or in process). Sausage mix could not determine (per PIC) if recently in process. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Corrected: Lids of containers (both) removed so product could chill. Walk-in maintaining adequate temperatures.
Wetzel’s Pretzels
Capital Mall
May 18: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 200 ppm quat. Pepperoni and cheese pretzels at 117 degrees and Wetzel dog at 131 degrees in hot case. Light bulb burned out this morning. PHFs must be maintained at 135 degrees or above. Correction: Pepperoni and cheese pretzels voluntarily discarded. Wetzel dog moved to functional side of unit. Unit requires immediate repair to broken bulb to maintain adequate temperatures. Email when unit has been fixed. Tongs used for handling food items must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours.
Mud Bay Coffee Company
1600 Cooper Point Road SW
May 18: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket 300 ppm. Fruit cup (strawberries, cut melon) at 43 degrees and wrapped burrito at 45 degrees in naked grab & go cooler. PHFs must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Correction: Adjust unit to maintain adequate temperatures. Repair person contacted during inspection. Provide inspector with adjustment invoice.
Menchie’s
Capital Mall
May 18: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Front counter hand-washing sink had no soap available. Obtain soap as soon as possible. Chlorine sanitizer test strips unavailable. Obtain and use. Cutting board with deep scratches and stains. Resurface and/or scour.
Taco Bell #31337
3815 Pacific Ave. SE
May 17: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: DW sanitizer 50 ppm chlorine. Contact sanitizer 50 ppm chlorine. Container of pico de gallo in prep top at 44 degrees. This must be kept at or below 41 degrees. Correction: Removed and replaced with new supply from walk-in. Well maintained and organized facility.
Coffee Central
6639 Capitol Boulevard SE
May 15: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 50 ppm chlorine. Two employees with expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed cards within two weeks.
Taco Time
3501 Pacific Ave. SE
May 14: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 200 ppm quat. Pails and buckets as original food containers can not be re-used for direct food contact. They cannot be cleaned and sanitized thoroughly. The screws that fasten the handles of the hinged tops of the steam table are loosened to the point of falling out to potentially get in food. Tighten and torque these to prevent them coming out.
No violations found
▪ Boulevard Tavern (2221 Pacific Ave. SE)
▪ Coffee Central (6860 Capitol Boulevard SE)
▪ Walgreens #12453 (702 Trosper Road SW)
