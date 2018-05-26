Lacey's alternate-day watering start June 1

Lacey’s mandatory alternate-day watering schedule for lawns, gardens and other landscaping starts June 1.
Alternate-day watering is mandatory for all Lacey water customers from June through September. The City Council approved the policy in 2006 to reduce peak water demand during summer months.
Customers with addresses ending in odd numbers can water Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays. Those with addresses ending in even numbers can water Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
No one waters on Fridays.
The rule applies to grass, flowerbeds, vegetable gardens and any other landscaping regularly maintained outside a home or commercial building. Water for other purposes — such as pools, pressure washing, outdoor potted plants, hanging baskets and plants stored inside greenhouses — is not restricted.
Violators can face fines up to $250 and discontinuation of water service.
The policy allows for some exemptions such as newly seeded lawns, newly installed landscaping and publicly owned facilities with fields.
For information or an exemption, contact Lacey Water Resources at 360- 491-5600 or waterresources@ci.lacey.wa.us.
