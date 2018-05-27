Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died on Martin Way

A motorcyclist who crashed and died on Martin Way East in Lacey was identified Sunday as Scott Crimson, 51, according to the Thurston County Coroner's Office.
About 3 p.m. Saturday, Crimson was eastbound on Martin Way at a "high rate of speed," according to Lacey Fire District 3 Battalion Chief Ryan Fox, when a car pulled out in front of him.
He swerved to avoid the crash and laid his bike down, Fox said. The man was going so fast that Fox said his motorcycle skidded along the street for another 100 yards. Fox estimated the man was traveling at 90 miles per hour.
Crimson, meanwhile, wound up in a ditch and died at the scene, Fox said.
