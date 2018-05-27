The water main break in Olympia that caused a 3-car crash on I-5 will be repaired this week

A broken water main along Boulevard Road, which sent water cascading onto I-5 and triggered a three-vehicle crash, will be repaired this week, according to the city of Olympia.
A city-hired contractor, Active Construction Inc., is set to work 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The break happened about 9:30 p.m. May 19 along Boulevard Road north of I-5.
Water flowed down an embankment onto I-5, causing the three-vehicle crash.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
At least two lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked until the water stopped and had time to drain from the roadway.
