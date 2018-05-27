Waterside service honors those lost serving at sea

Organized by the Thurston County Veterans Council Sunday's annual Waterside Service at Percival Landing honors those in the military who died while serving at sea.
Steve Bloom
The history behind Memorial Day

Military News

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.