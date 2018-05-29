Coroner ID's man who was shot and killed while playing hoops with son

Randall J. Lester, 44, of Winlock, Lewis County, was identified Tuesday as the man who was shot and killed by a neighbor while he played basketball with his son, according to the Lewis County Coroner.
The cause of death was "penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso," according to a news release.
AP reported Thursday that Lester had been shooting hoops with the boy Wednesday evening when the neighbor, identified as 58-year-old Randolph Thomas Graham, pulled into their driveway and started shooting.
The boy ran to safety and told other family members.
First responders said the father, whose name was not immediately released, was dead when they arrived.
Deputies found Graham at his home, but they say he refused to leave. That prompted a standoff and negotiations that lasted several hours before authorities entered the residence and arrested him at 1 a.m. Thursday.
