What's that building rising from the ground in west Olympia?

The corner of Harrison Avenue and Division Street in west Olympia has been busy in recent years in the form of a community park.
But now Alicia Elliott, the woman who funded the creation of the park and later deeded it to a nonprofit called the West Central Park Project, has moved on to a new building rising from the ground at Harrison Avenue and Cushing Street.
That used to be Degarmo's Pharmacy, but the 2-story building that took its place will be home to a cafe called the Parkside Cafe, a retailer selling kitchen items, and on the top floor, a dining area for those who use the cafe, Elliott said Tuesday.
Elliott expects the building project to be complete this fall, she said.
The new building also will be home to a commissary to be used by the cafe and three food trucks that plan to set up on site.
As for selling kitchen items, Elliott felt there was a need for an alternative to Big Box shopping, a place where you can get a "good garlic press, a colander, or fermenting and beekeeping equipment."
After Elliott created the park, she bought the whole block, from Harrison Avenue to Fourth Avenue West.
Elliott welcomed Phoebe Martinson to a building on the corner in 2016, which became a second location for Phoebe's Pastry Cafe.
In 2012, Elliott, tired of seeing a vacant lot in west Olympia as she drove her children to school, bought the lot at Harrison Avenue and Division Street and turned it into West Central Park.
The purchase of the park and related property was made possible by an inheritance she received from her mother, Elliott told The Olympian in 2014.
Comments