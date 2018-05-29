Centralia approves $1 million bond to fund Fox Theatre renovations

The historic Fox Theatre is getting a $1 million boost from the city of Centralia as a kick-start for its final push to open for its 90th birthday in 2020.
Centralia councilors had postponed their decision after receiving the request from Scott White, president of the nonprofit Historic Fox Theatre Restorations.
But last week, the council unanimously voted to provide $1 million in the form of a 30-year bond against the city’s lodging tax. The measure was modeled off of a similar plan that helped fund construction of the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia, which officials said has proved a successful revenue generator.
After White testified that the theatre restoration nonprofit needs $250,000 by July 1 to finish HVAC work, the council moved to immediately loan the group $300,000, which would be returned to the city when the bond is made official in eight to 12 weeks.
“I see the Fox as a cornerstone project in this city,” councilor Peter Abbarno said. “The increased hotel/motel tax revenue is going to support that project in and of itself. … In the end, I think it’s probably going to finance itself.”
The Fox is owned by the city and leased to the nonprofit, an agreement that gives the organization the opportunity to eventually purchase the building. As part of the funding agreement, $1 million was added to the purchase price, ensuring the city will get its investment returned if the nonprofit decides to buy the theater.
White praised the council after the measure passed.
“It means a lot to me that you would make this vote, and you would all vote together,” he said. “I’m just very thankful to the city for 10 years of great partnership.”
Councilor Rebecca Staebler said using the funds to finance the Fox was the right move, as the Sports Hub was designed to be a lodging tax revenue generator that would eventually lead to funds to bolster downtown.
The $1 million from Centralia starts a push to bring in more than $3 million for the Fox, supplementing the $2.2 million the nonprofit already has raised. The group expects the final $1 million to come from the state capital budget. Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis, who is the minority leader on the House Capital Budget Committee, recently joined the Fox’s board to lead that effort.
