Ed Galligan's tenure as Port of Olympia executive appears set to end Thursday

Ed Galligan's tenure as the Port of Olympia executive director appears set to end Thursday, according to the agenda for a special commission meeting.
The meeting will begin with yet another closed-door executive session, one of several executive sessions the three-member commission has held since Galligan was first placed on paid administrative leave at the end of April.
The focus of Thursday's executive session is to discuss potential litigation. After that, the commission will take action on Galligan.
The agenda reads: "Request for approval of separation and consulting agreement and general release of claims, executive director Ed Galligan."
Based on that information, it appears that Galligan's tenure as executive director will come to an end, but that he will have a consulting role with the port.
Port spokeswoman Jennie Foglia-Jones declined to comment on the agenda before Thursday's gathering. Port attorney Heather Burgess could not be reached Wednesday. Galligan is not expected to attend the meeting.
Galligan, who has spent nearly 13 years leading the port, was suddenly placed on administrative leave by Joe Downing, Bill McGregor and E.J. Zita on April 23.
The port and commission have been very quiet about that decision, but Downing shared some thoughts about the action they took in an email to his constituents.
"We thank him for his leadership over these years. But, time for a change," Downing wrote. "There are new challenges and that requires new leadership. The three commissioners are on the same page."
Galligan arrived at the port in late 2005, a time when ship traffic at the marine terminal was almost non-existent. But that soon changed with the arrival of Weyerhaeuser's log export business. The port also continued its work on the cleanup of Cascade Pole and created a parking area, walking trail and park at the north end of the port peninsula. An old warehouse on East Bay was also demolished to pave way for future development, which brought the Hands On Children's Museum to the area. More development is expected in that area.
A fuel dock also opened at Swantown Marina.
But there were also community controversies during his tenure, such as the decision to import fracking sand from China and send that material by rail to companies in the Midwest that drill for oil and gas. Commission meetings became heated as activists shared their concerns about the fossil fuel industry. Later, they blocked rail shipments in downtown Olympia. The prospect of handling military cargo also generated commissioner and community concerns.
After oil prices collapsed, fracking shipments slowed and revenue to the port fell sharply. Since then, the port has had to operate with much leaner and tighter budgets. In November, the port commission took the rare step of increasing the tax levy rate by three cents.
Thursday's meeting is set for 10 a.m. at 626 Columbia St. NW, Suite 1B.
