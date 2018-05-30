Health Department: Get tested for STDs at least once a year

Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Washington state, and state Health Department officials are urging sexually active people to get tested and treated for STDs at least once per year.
The department recently released its statewide report on sexually transmitted diseases for 2017 and the results were not pretty.
Chlamydia was the most commonly reported STD, with rates highest in women 20-24 years old. However, statistics indicate that overall STD rates are highest among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. Other STDs covered in the study include gonorrhea, herpes, and syphilis.
All told in Washington in 2017 there were 32,454 reported cases of chlamydia, 10,022 cases of gonorrhea, 674 cases of syphilis and 2,058 cases of herpes. In 2016, there had been 31,193 cases of chlamydia, 8,165 cases gonorrhea, 566 cases of syphilis and 2,548 cases of herpes.
In Thurston County in 2017 there were 1,139 cases of chlamydia reported, for a rate of 411.3 cases per 100,000 people. There were 253 cases of gonorrhea, eight cases of syphilis and 72 cases of herpes reported. Those rates were slightly lower than 2016, except for syphilis, which had only six reported cases that year.
Additionally, congenital syphilis is a problem that is spreading in Washington. Between 2016 and 2017 there were as many cases of congenital syphilis as in the previous 10 years.
Untreated STDs can cause serious health problems. Pregnant women suffer some of the worst outcomes of untreated STDs.
Health officials say that consistent and correct condom use is the best way to prevent STDs. The Department of Health is working with local public health agencies and community partners to help reduce the spread of STDs. Early detection and treatment are two ways of combating the rising rate of STDs.
In Washington, federal and state funds provide $3.2 million per year for STD prevention, monitoring and control from 2017 to 2019.
