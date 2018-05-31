Galligan's time leading the Port of Olympia ends

Ed Galligan is officially out as executive director of the Port of Olympia.

On Thursday, the Port Commission unanimously approved an agreement with Galligan that had him resign Thursday. Under the agreement, Galligan will be available to serve as a consultant “as necessary,” said Commission President E.J. Zita.

Other details of the agreement were not immediately released.

In April, Galligan was placed on administrative leave. Commissioners have been tight-lipped about the decision, saying only that they wanted a change in leadership.

Commissioner Joe Downing told The Olympian it was not because of some error or mistake by Galligan.

In a statement released Thursday, the commission thanked Galligan for his service.

“The Commission thanks Mr. Galligan for his service to the Port over the past twelve years. Ed's knowledge, enthusiasm, and commitment to the Port's mission have played a critical role in the growth and success of the Port during his tenure.”

Galligan had been executive director at the port since late 2005. His tenure was marked by building projects on the Port Peninsula but also controversy over the shipment of fracking sand and military cargo.

Rudy Rudolph, director at the port’s Olympia Regional Airport, will serve as interim executive director. He has been acting executive director since April.

Zita said the search for the next executive director will get started this summer.