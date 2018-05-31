Wondering what happened to the trees on State Avenue? Turns out, they were the problem

Ever parked on State Avenue in downtown Olympia and returned to find your car covered in sticky stuff? Not anymore.
For the past several weeks, crews have been at work removing and replacing the cracked and buckled sidewalk along the south side of State Avenue from Washington Street to Capitol Way. As part of that work, a block’s worth of overgrown trees had to go.
The trees were littleleaf lindens, which grow fast and have an aggressive root system that pushes up against hard objects like sidewalks, according to Shelly Bentley, the city’s arborist. That was especially problematic given the narrow sidewalk on this block of State Avenue.
“When you try to make them conform to living in the small tree grates, it’s hard on the tree and hard on the sidewalk,” Bentley said. “This particular street had such severe tripping hazards, it was the worst block in town.”
The trees, planted about 20 years ago, also attracted an aphid that secretes a sticky substance that dripped onto cars and the sidewalk.
There are other littleleaf lindens in downtown. Bentley said as long as they are not near parking or sidewalks that get a lot of pedestrians, they can stay. Crews also can prune the roots to contain their spread.
But on State Avenue, the damage was done.
Bentley said the city plans to replace the trees, though it hasn’t decided what type to plant in their place.
“Trees will be going back in there. We don’t want to just do a quick fix,” she said.
Construction on State Avenue is expected to wrap up in early June.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
