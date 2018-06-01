Winlock murder suspect held on $5 million bail

Lewis County Superior Court Judge James Lawler set bail at $5 million for a Winlock man accused of gunning down his neighbor while the victim’s juvenile son ran for cover.
Randolph Thomas Graham, 58, made his first appearance on three felony charges Wednesday in a front of a standing-room only crowd in Lewis County Superior Court. He was formally charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
The first-degree murder charge includes three aggravating factors: that Graham’s alleged conduct “manifested deliberate cruelty to the victim,” that the victim was particularly vulnerable, and that the offense involved a “destructive and foreseeable impact on persons other than the victim.”
Lawler imposed the high bail in accordance with a request from deputy prosecutor Paul Masiello, who cited the “egregious” facts compiled by investigators since the May 23 shooting.
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office identified the victim this week as Randall J. Lester, 44, of Winlock. His cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
According to court documents and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 8:12 p.m. May 23 in the 400 block of Meier Road in Winlock.
An initial 911 call indicated Lester was playing basketball with his 15-year-old son in his driveway when a neighbor, identified as Graham, shot Lester. Lester was pronounced dead at the scene.
Graham was later located at his home and arrested at about 1 a.m. May 24 with the help of the Lewis County Regional SWAT team. He was in police custody at an area hospital until being booked into the Lewis County Jail Tuesday.
In the meantime, investigators learned of an “ongoing dispute” between Graham and Lester, according to court documents.
They says Graham drove by Lester’s home before the victim and his son began playing basketball. After the game started, another neighbor reported hearing gunshots, then a pause, then more gunshots.
Detectives believe Graham returned in his truck and fired a handgun while still inside the vehicle “with the intent of harming/killing the victim,” according to court documents.
Two shell casings were found inside the truck and more were found outside the vehicle, indicating Graham started firing inside the vehicle, then exited and continued shooting, detectives determined.
“The home of the victim, where his son ran and where his wife was, was struck multiple times,” according to court documents. “Holes in the residence created by the bullets from the defendant’s gun appear to follow the general path taken by the minor victim as he was fleeing the area.”
The boy was not injured, but Lester was struck once in the chest, twice in the back and once in the back of the head.
“A forensic exam was conducted and, preliminarily, it appears the victim was alive when he was shot near the base of his skull, and it would have been a fatal shot,” according to court documents.
Masiello said he was concerned that Graham, if released, might seek to intimidate witnesses. According to court documents, he has a history of intimidating behavior toward the victim, others, and staff of the Lewis County PUD.
“The defendant’s Facebook post(s) suggest he has kept the victim and his residence under surveillance and has, on at least one occasion, entered onto the victim’s property without permission,” according to court documents.
Graham’s arraignment is scheduled for June 14.
Comments