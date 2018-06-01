Grays Harbor Transit increases trips to Olympia, expands Sunday service

Grays Harbor Transit has increased its trips to Olympia, Ocean Shores and Lake Quinault, added service to Centralia, and restarted Sunday service.
The changes reverse many cuts made during a financial crisis in 2013.
“We had a big reduction in 2013 and cut all weekend services,” said Patti Carlin, Grays Harbor Transit’s operations manager. “We brought back Saturday service last year, then started up limited Sunday service. This time (in early May) we upped the Saturday and Sunday service to match our weekday service.”
Funding is the driving factor for services. The bulk of funding comes from sales taxes, Carlin said, with limited operating grants that make up a “very low amount” of the transit’s funding.
Public input also influences the decisions Grays Harbor Transit’s board of directors make, she said. The staff of 50-plus drivers on the fleet’s 29 coaches are encouraged to speak with passengers to get their thoughts on what can be done to improve their experiences.
“We are now going to Centralia Monday through Friday,” said Carlin. She said many students commute to Centralia College, and many casino and Great Wolf Lodge employees take advantage of the service. Passengers can also link up with Amtrak train services there.
Another new addition is a shuttle service from the Elma transit center to the Satsop Business Park. The park has seen burgeoning employment over the past year, so Grays Harbor Transit is testing a daily run there to see if demand makes it worth continuing.
Continuing is the dial-a-ride service, available to everyone, which will take a person anywhere within their designated town the same day a ride is requested. Dial-a-ride services are available in Elma, Montesano, Ocean Shores and Westport and the fare is $1, as it is for most of Grays Harbor Transit’s other routes.
A handful of new coaches also will be added to the fleet, thanks to state capital budget funds. However, it will be a full two years before they are in use.
Grays Harbor Transit has also added a mobile app to make purchasing bus passes easier. A pass can be purchased using a credit or debit card at tokentransit.com or by texting the word TOKEN to 41411 from any Apple or Android phone, and the pass is visible on a smartphone. Passes can also still be purchased at the Aberdeen and Hoquiam stations, at the administration office at 705 30th Street in Hoquiam, and at any Timberland Library branch in the county with a check or cash.
“We also let kids ride free in the summer if they have a Timberland Library card,” Carlin said.
For a full rundown of services, fares and schedules, visit ghtransit.com or call 360-532-2770 or toll free 800-562-9730.
