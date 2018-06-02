More walking patrols coming to downtown Olympia this week, OPD says

More Olympia police officers are set to hit the downtown streets on walking patrol this week, seven months after voters passed a public safety levy to pay for community policing.
Olympia's walking patrol started in 1985 but was cut in the recession. Two positions were added back after a sales tax increase passed in 2012. Since then it has been mostly active during the summer, with one officer during the day.
In the coming days that will go up to two officers plus a supervisor on duty. Nighttime walking patrol, which was cut in 2016, is expected to start up again in mid-June.
The $2.85 million a year public safety levy that passed in November will also pay for a new crisis response team, slated to be up and running by the fall.
That team would respond to people in crisis due to mental health problems, substance abuse or homelessness, said Anne Larson, OPD's new outreach services coordinator. The team would concentrate on downtown but could respond citywide.
The city plans to hire an outside group to run the program with oversight from OPD. A request for proposals is expected to go out this month.
The program is loosely based on one in Eugene, Oregon, where Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts previously worked. CAHOOTS — which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets — has been around for almost 30 years.
CAHOOTS officials were scheduled to visit Olympia on Sunday and Monday to meet with police and city staff and offer recommendations.
The levy will also pay for new neighborhood liaison officers. They are expected to be in place by early next year.
