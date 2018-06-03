Cat named 'Boss' OK after fire damages mobile home on Union Mills Road

A cat named Boss and the human residents of a mobile home are OK after it was damaged by fire, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
About 4:30 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Union Mills Road Southeast.
Fire crews searched the mobile home and found Boss in a pile of clothes, Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said Sunday. The cat was suffering from smoke inhalation, so they gave it a blast of oxygen.
"The cat came right around," he said.
How do fire crews know when a cat is feeling better?
"Animals are great at communicating," the district said via social media. "That's about the time they start scratching and biting us!"
The residents of the mobile home were outside by the time fire crews arrived.
The fire is under investigation.
