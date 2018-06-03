Help Tumwater police identify two suspected thieves

Tumwater police need the public's help to identify a woman who used a credit card that wasn't hers and a man who stole a computer.
The woman used the credit card at an Olympia business after it was stolen out of a car in the 100 block of East Street Southwest on May 11, according to police.
The man entered a Verizon store in Tumwater on April 20. After he was helped by an employee, he allegedly stole a Verizon tablet that had been left on a desk.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Comments