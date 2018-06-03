What's happening to the former Albertsons in Lacey?

A fence has been erected around the former Alberstons in Lacey, which likely means the building will be demolished to make way for the Reserve at Lacey, a controversial senior apartment development.
It's also overdue: The 300-unit project was once projected to get under way in January.
The project, first pitched for the Carpenter Road and Pacific Avenue site in 2016 by a Southern California-based developer called AVS Communities, generated concern among residents of a nearby neighborhood.
They grew alarmed at the scale of project, as well as its expected impact on traffic, noise, lighting, heights and views. To that end, they appealed to the city Hearings Examiner the city’s site plan review decision and a mitigated determination of non-significance — a decision that meant the developer wouldn’t have to prepare an environmental impact statement.
The Hearing Examiner ruled in favor of the city's decision and the group decided not to appeal the ruling any further.
However, the project, which was once a five-story building, is now four floors, said Rick Walk, the city's community and economic development director.
This is the first major activity on the site since Albertsons closed in late 2012.
