Want to learn more about this waterfront development? You could attend this public meeting

The Laurana, previously known as Dockside Flats, is set to come before the Olympia Design Review Board next week.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E.
The project was pitched by avid downtown developer, Walker John, who has developed or redeveloped several buildings in Olympia. The development site is the former Les Schwab building at Columbia Street and State Avenue.
The Laurana is proposed as a three-story, mixed-use building with two floors of apartments over ground floor commercial and office uses, according to the city.
In April, the Olympia Hearing Examiner approved a shoreline substantial development permit, shoreline conditional use permit and land use for the project.
If you can't attend the meeting, written comments about the project can be sent to the city's Community Planning and Development Department, P.O. Box 1967, Olympia, WA 98507-1967. Written comments also will be accepted at the meeting.
For more information, contact Senior Planner Cari Hornbein at 360-753-8048 or at chornbei@ci.olympia.wa.us.
